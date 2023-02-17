THE GROWING MENACE OF CULTISM 





Cult wars have exacerbated the climate of lawlessness in the polity

It should worry the government that despite efforts to curb the menace, cult-related violence is on the increase across the country. No fewer than eight people reportedly lost their lives following a clash between rival cult groups in Gboko, Benue State last Sunday. The fight between the groups referred to as red and black confraternities was said to have been sparked by disagreement over the sharing of money given by some politicians. Last month, gunmen killed five persons in Idemili North and Awka South local government areas of Anambra State “as a consequence of cult-related war among rival cult groups in Okpuno, Ifite and Obosi communities,” according to Christian Aburime, spokesman for Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

That many of our young people now take solace in cult gangs, instead of devoting their energy to positive enterprise is deeply concerning. They operate freely on our streets and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper