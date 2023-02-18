Akwa Ibom Guber: Utuk Withdraws Case at Supreme Court, Backs Udofia





A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Prince Augustine Utuk, has announced his decision to withdraw his pending case at the Supreme Court and endorse the candidacy of Obong Akan Udofia, the candidate of the party in the governorship election.

He made the declaration before a gathering of party supporters at his residence in Uyo.

Utuk had contested the May 26 APC governorship primaries in Akwa Ibom wherein renowned businessman and philanthropist, Udofia, emerged winner.

Subsequently, Utuk and Udofia had been enmeshed in a long drawn legal battle leading up to the Supreme Court.

Utuk had filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Udofia as the rightful and duly nominated governorship candidate of APC in the state.

However, in a motion dated February 14, Utuk formally applied for discontinuance of his appeal case against Udofia at the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper