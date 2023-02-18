Akwa Ibom Hospital Makes History, Performs First Cardiac Pacemaker Procedures  – THISDAYLIVE

A major breakthrough in healthcare delivery was recorded on Wednesday by the Akwa Ibom State Government, especially in the area of cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery, as a team of medical doctors performed first full implantation of transveinus cardiac pacemaker on two patients, using state-of-the-art medical facilities installed at the newly remodelled General Hospital, Awa, Onna Local Government Area.

The feat was achieved by the combined efforts of specialists drawn from various fields of medicine in government owned hospitals in the state, in collaboration with renowned cardiothoracic surgeons, Prof. Eyo Ekpe, and Dr. Ezekiel Ogunleye of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, respectively.

During a review of the operations held at the Conference Room of the hospital, where the two procedures carried out in the newly remodelled theatre was beamed to journalists, medical officers, observers, and patients’ family…