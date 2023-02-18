Anyim: I Was Never Part of G5, But I’m Proud of Obi





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that he was never part of the Integrity Group of five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as G5.

He, however, added that he was proud of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, because he has become a factor in the political equation of the 2023 presidential election.

The group led by Nyesom Wike (Rivers), also have Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) as members.

The G5 drew the battle line when the main opposition party violated its own constitution by jettisoning the zoning arrangement, insisting that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

However, Anyim, a former Senate President while reacting to a story published in THISDAY yesterday, denied being part of the group.

He said: “My attention had been drawn to a front page story in Thisday…





Source: Thisday Newspaper