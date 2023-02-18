Commonwealth: Transparent Elections Will Improve Investment Inflow to Nigeria





Dike Onwuamaeze

The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) has expressed hope that transparent conduct of the general elections that are scheduled to hold in Nigeria on February 25 and March 11 would enhance investment inflows that would boost the country’s economy.

This hope was expressed by the Chairman of the CWEIC, Lord Marland, when he addressed the press in Lagos during his recent visit to Nigeria to meet with current and prospective members of the council.

He said: “I feel confident that after the elections things will start recharging again. The key for any organisation to invest in a country is rule of law, transparency, integrity of the deal and understanding the rules of engagement. I see Nigeria on a pathway to establishing that more clearly.”

The Chairman of the CWEIC added that the council was “hopeful that there will be fair, open and transparent elections that will follow democratic process and we will obviously support the democratically…





Source: Thisday Newspaper