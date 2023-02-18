Court Strikes Out Suit Seeking to Disqualify PDP Candidates in Enugu





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A Federal High Court sitting in Enugu, yesterday struck out the suit seeking to disqualify all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Enugu State from taking part in the 2023 elections.

Recall that the case was instituted by the Enugu North Senatorial district candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chika Idoko.

In the suit No: FHC/EN/CS/217/2022, Idoko had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP and all its candidates in Enugu State to the court, claiming that the PDP primary election was in contravention of Section 77 of the Electoral Act and should thus be voided. He also requested that the party be punished in line with extant provisions of the Section 84 of the same Act.

Idoko’s argument through his counsel, Barr. T. Ekpenyong, was that the party submitted its membership register to INEC on May 6, 2022, less than 30 days to its primary election, contrary to the provisions of the law. He said a letter…





Source: Thisday Newspaper