Ebubeagu Won’t Function in Ebonyi for Now, Says Umahi





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Following the Federal High Court judgement which disbanded the Ebonyi State command of the South-east Security Network, codenamed Ebubeagu, the state Governor, David Umahi, has said that the security outfit would not function in Ebonyi State until a Stay of Execution is granted.

Umahi stated this yesterday during an enlarged State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He disclosed that the state has two new security outfits which will now operate in the state.

The governor however thanked the State House of Assembly for passing the two sets of vigilante groups for Ebonyi State which process started in 2021 namely Ebonyi State Neighborhood Watch and Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps.

“On the issue of Ebubeagu, I have directed that Ebubeagu will not function in the state until the Stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered, this is in obedience to the rule of law and respect for our judiciary which I have great respect for,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper