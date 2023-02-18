Election: INEC Frustrating My Participation, Says ADC Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu





*Rules out possibility of adopting Obi

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of deliberately frustrating his chances to contest the forthcoming elections.

Kachikwu, who addressed journalists in his office in Abuja, however vowed not to quit the race.

He also said the action of the electoral umpire would not force him to adopt any frontline presidential candidate due to frustration.

He noted with concern that INEC despite a court verdict which terminated the tenure of Chief Ralph Nwosu as the Chairman of the party, has continued to relate with him and his team.

He specifically said the decision of the electoral umpire to release the agents code to Nwosu was a big threat to his presidential ambition and the aspirations of other ADC candidates across the country.

He said, “As you are all aware, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper