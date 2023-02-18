Election: NUT Asks Teachers to be Nonpartisan





By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Niger state wing has told its members to maintain absolute neutrality during presidential and national assembly elections next week and the governorship and house of assembly polls next month.

Chairman of the union in the state Comrade Akayago Adamu who gave the advice in Minna on Thursday also tasked all the local government branches of union to offer special prayers for the peaceful conduct of the election and for peace to reign in the country.

Akayago who spoke at the annual “Solemn Assembly” organised by the union at the Teachers House also told the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC to direct all its affiliates to set aside one day to pray for peace in Nigeria and for the general elections to be conducted in a rancour free atmosphere adding that the country needs spiritual guidance for things to go in a hitch free manner.

“We should all pray for God to give us well hearted leaders that will bring…





Source: Thisday Newspaper