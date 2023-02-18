Joe Aribo:Saints’ Future Up in Smoke?





Global soccer

Having failed to recreate his Glasgow Rangers’ form at Southampton and now more of a bench warmer at Saint Mary’s, Joe Aribo now risks being shipped back to the Ibrox

Joe Aribo’s future at Southampton could be up in flames as the former Rangers star’s struggles to hit form continues.

The Nigerian was a top performer for the Ibrox side during his time in Glasgow, topped off by a mammoth

70-game season last year that saw club

and country benefit from the attacker’s dedication. Aribo wrote his name in to the annals of Rangers history with a goal in an ultimately heart-breaking Europa League final before a £10m move to the English Premier League followed.

Under former boss Ralph Hasenhüttl, Aribo was a regular feature on the South coast and even notched up a few goals and assists for the Saints. But the arrival of Nathan Jones and the resumption following the World Cup has brought just two starts for the 26-year-old despite the Welsh coach revealing his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper