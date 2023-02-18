New Notes: Buhari Usurping Judicial Powers, 10 States Tell Supreme Court





*Say president’s broadcast puts Nigerians in dilemma

Alex Enumah in Abuja

It seems the last is yet to be heard over the cashless policy of the federal government, as 10 states of the federation challenging the policy have approached the apex court for an order setting aside the pronouncement of President Muhammadu Buhari declaring the end of the old N500 and N1,000 notes as legal tender.

The president had on a national broadcast on Thursday, directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days.

According to the president, the directive was in response to the hardship millions of Nigerians are encountering in accessing their funds from commercial banks across the country since the demonetization policy commenced.

Buhari in the broadcast also maintained that in line with the policy that gave a February 10 deadline for the cessation of the affected denominations the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper