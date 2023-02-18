Nkereffi Women Endorse Dr. Mbah, Other Enugu PDP Candidates





Ahead of the 2023 general election, the women of Nkerefi in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State have declared their unalloyed support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah and other PDP candidates.

The women made their stand known at their Special Meeting held at Community Secondary School, Ohuani Amofu in Nkerefi where they trooped out in their thousands to endorse Mbah and PDP candidates for the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

Addressing the women during the special session, the President General of the Community (Women Wing) and former deputy council chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbonna, said that their endorsement of Mbah was predicated upon his track record in the private sector, humanitarian works on the platforms of the Peter Mbah Foundation, and his ambitious but viable manifesto.

She also appreciated appreciated the contributions of PDP candidates such…





Source: Thisday Newspaper