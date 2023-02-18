NNPC Limited Ends Operations as Government’s Corporation, Takes over Old NNPC’s $60bn Assets





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday officially marked the end of its operations as a corporation after the transfer of assets worth $60 billion, as well as the takeover of liabilities from the old NNPC, as prescribed by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The company announced that having successfully crossed that legal requirement, within the stipulated 18 months in line with section 54 (3), the ‘cutover’ now means all its operations will be done in the name of NNPC Limited.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, which drew key industry players, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mallam Mele Kyari, noted that the move would ensure seamless availability of financing for major projects as lenders are now more willing to do business with the NNPC.

Before now, he stated that financial institutions did not see the ability of the company to repay loans and therefore could not guarantee funding.

“And therefore,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper