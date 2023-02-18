PDP, APC, LP Reel out Security Plans Ahead of Polls





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), have reeled out their security plans to Nigerians ahead of the February 25, presidential election.

The parties disclosed the plans at the ‘Youth Presidential Debate’ organised by Atiku Youth World Outreach, which held in Abuja Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the debate was tagged ‘Beyond Politics: For Love of Country’.

Mr Onoja Ilemona, who spoke on behalf of the presidential candidate of the PDP, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, said that if elected, the party would tackle the insecurity that had continued to bedevil the country.

Ilemona said: “Our candidate has a five-step plan to improve the security of Nigeria. These plans include increasing the number of our gallant men and women because they are insufficient currently.

“We will improve inter-agency cohesion, combat the free flow of light weapons and ammunition, and ensure…





Source: Thisday Newspaper