 2023: APM Adopts Atiku-Okowa’s Joint Ticket





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) has adopted the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the February 25, 2023 election.

National Chairman of the APM, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Dantalle said the decision was taken at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

He said crucial national issues particularly the upcoming presidential election were deliberated upon.

Part of the statement read: “After evaluating the democratic credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Allied Peoples’ Movement considers it appropriate in national interest to adopt them for president and vice president in the forthcoming election.

“Atiku-Okowa ticket is the best and the only presidential ticket to rescue the nation that has been drifting to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper