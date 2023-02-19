Atiku Pledges to Restore Peace, Security, Return Power to States





*Five political parties collapse structures for former VP

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday promised to restore peace and security to all the states of the North-east zone and Nigeria in general.

This is coming as five political parties have collapsed their structures into the PDP and thrown their weights behind Atiku.

The former vice president has also pledged to ensure the devolution of powers to all the 36 states of the federation as a way of reducing over-dependence on the centre.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign that took place in Yola, Adamawa State, Atiku said: “Today is the final day of our rally all over the country. I want to use this opportunity not only to address the people of Adamawa State but the entire country. I want to thank Nigerians in the 36 states of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity, to show support for our party…





Source: Thisday Newspaper