Benue APC Guber Candidate Pledges Grants to Rice Farmers

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress APC in Benue State, Dr Hyacinth Alia has promised to give farmers incentives and grants to boost rice production in the state when he becomes the governor.

Alia made the promise yesterday when he led the APC campaign team on a tour to Obagaji and Ogbokpo in Agatu and Apa local government areas of Benue State.

He acknowledged that the people of Agatu and Apa “are largely economically dependent on farming, but insecurity has halted farming activities in many areas.”

The priest, however, promised to end insecurity and give priority attention “to timely supply of subsidised farm inputs especially fertilizer and quality seeds to farmers to boost their farm produce.

He also assured the people of his willingness to provide basic social amenities critical to human existence and social growth such as good roads, housing, water, power and job creation.

