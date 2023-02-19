Buhari Vows to End Hardship Faced By Nigerians over Currency Swap





* Appeals for more patience as necessary actions are taken to ease pains

* Asks electorate to vote for Tinubu who he can vouch for

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reflected on the current hardship faced by Nigerians in the wake of the currency exchange policy and pledged to put an end to the pains the programme has inflicted on the citizenry.

He has, therefore, sent a message home from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, where he is attending the annual summit of the African Union (AU), saying he is fully aware of the hardship some policies of government, “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country” had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

In a video recording to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in next Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the president, according to a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper