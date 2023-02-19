Daniel Pledges to Pursue LG Autonomy, Food Subsidy If Elected





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel yesterday pledged to pursue financial autonomy for local government, food subsidy and physically challenged bills if elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the February 25 general election.

Daniel, who served between 2003 and 2011, justified his renewed interests in public office again 12 years after he left office as the governor of the state, saying he had left many things in the national and state polity undone.

He made the clarification yesterday at a mega rally held in Ijebu-Ode to close his campaign for the February 25 general election.

Delivering his speech titled “The Journey Starts Again…Let us Reset the Wheel,” Daniel promised to turn around the fortunes of his people by working closely with the executive arm of government at both the state and national levels.

He stated that he had already identified key areas that strongly needed urgent legislative…





Source: Thisday Newspaper