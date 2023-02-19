Dissecting Intractable Petrol Scarcity 





In this piece, Peter Uzoho posits that regulatory authorities and managers of Nigeria’s downstream oil sector have not lived up to their responsibilities in preventing or addressing the recurring petrol scarcity that always plunges Nigerians into untold hardship whenever it occurs

For the past few months, Nigerians have been subjected to excruciating pains imposed on them by the scarcity of petrol ravaging the country.

The problem is compounded by the seeming lack of lasting solution from the authorities and industry managers, especially the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the sole petrol importer and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

At the moment, despite the subsidy regime being operated in the country where the government spends a humongous amount of money on imported petrol annually, the pump price of the product has hit the roof.

Depending on the location one lives, petrol has been selling for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper