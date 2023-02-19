Elections: South-east Traditional Rulers Ask Residents to Ignore Sit-at-home Order





*Come out en masse to vote, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The South-east Council of Traditional Rulers has urged its subjects and all residents of the South-east to ignore any sit-at-home order and massively go out to vote for their preferred candidates.

Also disturbed by the infamous order of sit-at-home by a faceless one-man insurgent, the apex Igbo socio-political body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has ordered the people of the South-east to ignore any further order or move to stop them from coming out to cast their votes in the next week presidential election.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which initiated sit-at-home order in the region, has since asked residents of the area to ignore the order except on the days its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has court cases.

However, gunmen have continued to enforce the order. A separatist group led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa had also declared sit-at-home during the forthcoming elections.

But in a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper