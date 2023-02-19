Humanitarian Crisis Will Persist in North-east Despite Interventions, Says Minister





Daji Sani in Yola

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that despite interventions from the federal government and humanitarian partners in the North-east millions of people are still facing humanitarian crisis due to ravaging conflicts in the region.

The minister stated this during the launching of the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan by the United Nations held at the American University of Nigeria Hotel, Yola, Adamawa State.

At the event attended by governors of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states including partners on humanitarian response, Farouq explained that the conflict in the North-east has caused widespread internal displacement, alarming food insecurity and malnutrition and outbreaks of diseases such as Cholera.

She said the impact of climate change coupled with high prices of food and essential commodities and increased population movements have aggravated the crisis.

“Nigeria is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper