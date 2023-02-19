Naira Redesign: CIBN Sues for Calm, Says It’s Working With Bank CEOs to Address Challenges





*Hinges continued banking operations to staff safety IG

*warns against unguarded utterances over naira redesign

Kingsley Nwezeh and James Emejo in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) yesterday said it was working with the Body of Banks’ Chief Executives to address the current challenges in the naira redesign policy and appealed to the general public to remain calm and eschew any act of violence.

This is coming as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has warned groups and individuals against divisive comments and utterances over the new naira policy.

In a statement signed by its President/Chairman of Council, Mr. Ken Opara, CIBN stated that the banking industry remained resolute and committed to addressing all the challenges, promising that the banks would continue to remain open to serve the public “as long as it is safe to do so”.

According to him, the safety and security of the staff of banks are of paramount importance,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper