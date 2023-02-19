Olu of Warri Throws Weight Behind NDDC PPP Initiative





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has thrown his weight behind the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)’s Public, Private Partnership (PPP) initiative in driving the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogiame Atuwatse III gave his support when he received the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who led the management team of the commission to his palace on Thursday evening. The NDDC team included the Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola and other directors of the Commission.

The monarch commended the efforts of the NDDC in re-activating the construction of the Omadino-Escravos Road, as well as the Koko-Oghoye Road, noting that they would boost economic activities in his kingdom.

“I am an ardent believer that if you want Nigeria to work, you should get the Niger Delta working. The Chinese have a saying which I have found to be true. If you want to end poverty, build a road. I assure you that…





Source: Thisday Newspaper