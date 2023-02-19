Osinbajo: FG Committed to Investing in Wellbeing of Women, Children 





* Inaugurates mother-child hospital, skills acquisition centre in Ogun

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that improving the welfare of Nigerian citizens by investing in the health and wellbeing of women and children in particular remains paramount to the present administration.

This informed why, according to him, the federal government is collaborating with states and development partners so that for instance no young person should go through the needless frustration of joblessness.

The vice-president, according to a release issued on Sunday by his media aide, Laolu Akande, spoke weekend at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State, where he inaugurated two human capital development projects of the federal government namely the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital and the Skills Acquisition Centre.

Osinbajo said the federal government has ensured that “we provide, in collaboration with state governments, places for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper