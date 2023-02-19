Tinubu Promises to Reactivate Oil Exploration in Lake Chad





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has promised to re-activate oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin and also recharge the drying lake to generate jobs and boost agricultural production in the area.

The former Governor of Lagos State pledged yesterday in Maiduguri at the mega rally of the party.

Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, sympathised with those who are facing difficulties at the moment, saying ease would soon come their way.

He said: “Security is top on our agenda and Nigeria will see peace and stability. The Borno people and their neighbours will witness prosperity and happiness,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate paid tribute to his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, whom he acknowledged that he knows very well, saying the two of them share attributes that would be used to make Nigeria greater.

He said just…





Source: Thisday Newspaper