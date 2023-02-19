Truth Commission Submits Report on Violence in S’East to Soludo





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Secretary of the 17-Man Truth, Peace, and Justice Commission, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu has submitted its report on violence in the South-east to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State.

The commission was constituted by Soludo to look into the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggles in the South East as well as document victims and circumstances of death, brutality, and incarceration.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commission yesterday and made available to journalists in Enugu.

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, headed the commission.

It said that the report was submitted to Soludo on Friday at the Executive Chamber, Government House, Awka, by Ojukwu who read out a summary of the commission’s work and later presented the same to the governor on behalf of the commission.

Giving a background to the report, Chairman of the commission, Prof. Chidi…





Source: Thisday Newspaper