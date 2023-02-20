Adeleke Inspects Osogbo-Ikirun Road, Pledges Commitment to Completion





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke at the weekend inspected the ongoing Osogbo-Ikirun expressway project, assuring residents of area of his commitment to complete the project.

The Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Kwara State boundary was inaugurated by the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and the Adeleke administration earlier this month mobilised contractors back to site.

The governor, during on-the-spot assessment of the work done on the project, urged the contractor to stick to the terms of the contract, saying he would embark on regular inspection of the project to ensure timely completion.

According to him, “I am happy that work has resumed on this road which was abandoned for over three years. We want the road to be motorable for our people from Osogbo to Ikirun in the first phase within our 100 days in office while work will continue on the other phase toward Ila-Odo as resources is available to the…







Source: Thisday Newspaper