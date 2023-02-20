APC Govs, NWC Take Battle to President, Insist Naira Redesign Policy Hurting People, Economy





*Urge president to obey Supreme Court order

*Atiku to CBN: Make more new notes available

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) and governors elected on the party’s platform called on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Supreme Court’s interim injunction on the naira redesign project, saying the policy and its implementation are causing tremendous difficulties to citizens and the national economy.

National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, in a resolution read yesterday at the end of an emergency meeting of the party, urged the president to intervene in resolving the issues, which he said were causing great problems for the economy.

Adamu had called the meeting to intervene in the current face-off between governors elected on the platform of the party and the president.

Buhari had in October 2022 authorised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the N1000, N500, N200 notes, with a 100-day…





Source: Thisday Newspaper