APC, PDP Clash as Protesters Attack Banks, INEC Office in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The ruling All Progressives Congtess (APC) , and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday, clashed over the protest that rocked the ancient town of Sagamu, the headquarters of Sagamu Local Government, area of the state on the scarcity of the new Naira notes.

During the protest, irate protesters attacked branches of four commercial banks and other public facilities in the town.

The attacked bank branches are Union Bank, Keystone Bank, Polaris Bank and Access Bank. While branches of Keystone and Union banks, were burnt, the protesters, attacked branches of Polaris and Access banks.

Other public facilities burnt, were the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), located within the Sagamu Local Government Secretariat while furniture and other property of the local government, were also burnt.

In addition, it was gathered that the protesters, also burnt the Sagamu office of the Ibadan Electric Distribution…





Source: Thisday Newspaper