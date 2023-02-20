Atiku Will Tackle Perennial Petrol Scarcity, Others, Says Rivers Lawmaker









Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A federal lawmaker from Rivers State, Farah Dagogo has assured Nigerians that if voted in on February 25, 2023, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would put an end to the perennial petrol scarcity and other challenges facing the country that had remained intractable.

The representative of Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, expressed concerns over the genuineness of subsidy payments for petrol, which was said to be over N400 bilion monthly, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL ) report.

Sympathising with Nigerians facing untold hardship by queuing long hours for petrol sold at exorbitant prices between N350 and N400 per litre, Dagogo lamented that there was no justification for Nigerians to be suffering in such manner alongside the scarcity of naira notes.

In a statement yesterday, by Ibrahim Lawal, his Special Adviser on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper