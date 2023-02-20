Buhari Returns from Addis Ababa 





*To lead APC campaign grand finale in Lagos Tuesday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja after participating in the 36th Summit of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

President Buhari, who returned to Abuja via the presidential wing of Nnamani Azikiwe International Airport on Monday afternoon was received by top government officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba.

The President, who left the country last Thursday participated in a couple of events during the three-day outing, including high-level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries.

Aside the AU Summit, themed “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)…





Source: Thisday Newspaper