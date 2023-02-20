Commonwealth Observer Group Advocates Peaceful, Credible Polls





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commonwealth Election Observer Group to Nigeria’s elections has made a call on all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and credible elections, insisting that the outcomes of the elections will be significant not only for Nigeria but also for the entire African continent.

The Observer Group led by former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, on Monday at a news conference in Abuja said: “This month’s elections will be Africa’s largest democratic exercise. The outcomes of the elections will be significant not only for Nigeria, but also for the entire continent. Therefore, we urge all stakeholders in Nigeria to uphold their commitment to ensure a peaceful and inclusive election in which the people of Nigeria are able to freely exercise their right to vote, with the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly fully respected.”

Mbeki added that: “Our mandate is to observe and assess the pre-election period, activities on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper