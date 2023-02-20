Edo, Rubber Institute Partner to Boost Research on Product Devt





Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his government would partner with the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria to boost research on the development of indigenous products.

A statement yesterday, quoted Obaseki to have said this when he received delegates from the institute led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), (RRIN) Dr. Lelia Nkechinyere Dongo, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor said, “As a host state to two federal research institutes, we have been wondering how to collaborate better because there must be reasons why they were established in this state to research products indigenous to us.

“The state will benefit from what you are doing and if we have to collaborate with you, then we must understand the benefits.”

“Most Edo people don’t even know of your existence. So, we will hold a workshop together with you to bring the related agencies and stakeholders across Edo State so…





Source: Thisday Newspaper