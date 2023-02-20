Ekiti Gov Hails Victorious Nigerian Contingent to World Arts and Crafts Festival in India





By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has hailed members of the Ekiti State Performing Company (ESPC) that represented Nigeria at the just concluded Surajkund International Arts and Crafts Festival in India.

The team led the host country India and Uganda to emerge top in performance content among 56 countries that participated in the two-week festival, which is considered the biggest arts and culture festival in the world.

Oyebanji in a congratulatory message that was signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, lauded the ESPC’s superlative performances at the international festival, which he said has further confirmed the troupe as a force to reckon with at national and international levels.

He said that he was not surprised at the exploits of the team at the international festival because of the series of exemplary performances they have recorded in recent past, which included second position at NAFEST 2020 in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper