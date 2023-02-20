Ex-Abia PDP Chairman Wants Court to Nullify Ahiwe’s Guber Ticket





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Former Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Emma Nwaka has dragged the party to court seeking to nullify the special primary election that produced Ambrose Okechukwu Ahiwe as replacement governorship candidate.

He joined as co-defendants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the new gubernatorial flag bearer, Ahiwe, whose candidacy is now a subject of dispute.

The national leadership of PDP had on February 4, 2023 organised a special primary election to nominate a fresh governorship candidate following the death of Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne.

The chairman of the special primary election committee and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki had declared Ahiwe winner, saying that he scored 469 votes or 91 per cent of the 516 ballots cast by delegates. But Senator Nwaka, who was among the governorship aspirants that vied for the ticket is contending that Ahiwe was not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper