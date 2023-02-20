Fashola Disagrees with Keyamo, Says President’s Action Not Contempt of S’Court





Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Contrary to a recent comment by the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo in which he had faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the old N200 be recirculated until April 10, 2023, while the old N500 and N1,000 cease to be legal tender, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), at the weekend argued that the directive of the president was not a direct affront to Supreme Court that had temporarily…





Source: Thisday Newspaper