INEC’s Absence Stalls Hearing in Suit Seeking Use of Temporary Voter’s Card in Saturday’s Election





As court adjourns till Wednesday

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The absence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stalled hearing in a suit seeking an order compelling the electoral umpire to permit registered voters without the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) participate in the general election which commences on Saturday.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja had last week adjourned to February 20, for INEC to file its counter-affidavit and other necessary processes in the suit.

The court had ordered the plaintiffs to serve INEC with court processes shortly after it declined to abridge time in which INEC could file its counter affidavit to the originating summons.

When the matter was called on Monday, there was no representation for the electoral body, even as plaintiffs’ counsel, Mr Victor Opatola, informed the court that the respondent was served the suit last week in line with the order of the court.

