Lagos Hosts APC Presidential Campaign Grand Finale





*Ekiti Speaker: Tinubu has capacity to transform Nigeria

Segun James in Lagos and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

All is set for the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign in Lagos, tomorrow, Tuesday.

This is as the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, has described the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, as the best among the contestants fielded by political parties for Saturday’s presidential election.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Presidential Campaign Council comprising the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Director General of the PCC, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, all APC governors, members of the National Assembly and other prominent leaders.

The venue is the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, according to the Publicity Secretary, APC Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo.

He said the rally would bring to a befitting climax the campaign,…





