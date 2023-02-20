Landlords Cry Out to Sanwo Olu over Illegal Demolition





Wale Igbintade

Aggrieved Landlords in Ijegun area of Lagos State whose houses were demolished by the have cried out to the state Governo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help them unravel those behind the illegal exercise, and bring the officers involved to justice.

The landlords, Messrs Adeoye Kayode and Saka Akeem, alleged that the demolition of their homes and shops was instigated by an unknown person in connivance with a LASBCA official, named Adeboye.

Speaking through their lawyer, Ahmed Abbas, the landlords lamented that they do not know where else to go, adding that the demolition had rendered them and their families homeless.

The landlords, who claimed they have been living peacefully in their homes for more than 22 years before the demolition, added that the illegal demolition was carried out without court order or prior notice.

They urged Sanwo-Olu to help them unravel those behind the unlawful demolition, and bring them to justice.

Source: Thisday Newspaper