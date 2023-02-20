Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Remain Calm, Keep Faith in God, Cleric Appeals to Nigerians





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Amir and Spiritual Leader of Daaru-r-Rahmat (DARMAT) Islamic Society of Nigeria, Imaam Muali Musbahudeen Olawale, has appealed to Nigerians to continue to remain calm and keep faith in God view of the current situation in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, at the weekend, following protests that greeted some parts of the country over shortage of new naira notes and fuel scarcity, Olawale said, “though the situation was worrisome and sympathetic, but this is our country and we should avoid anything that may lead to the breaking of law and order.”

He said: “It is disheartening to note that the current situation came at the time the country is still facing economic challenges and this present situation has compounded the sufferings of the masses.

“The ugly development has caused a lot of havoc in the life of the wellbeing of the people to the extent that, meeting ends meet at this period is really unbearable.

“Many…





Source: Thisday Newspaper