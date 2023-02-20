Nigeria Air: Buhari Meets Ethiopian Airlines Chair





.Says national carrier relaunch weighty decision by govt

.Nigeria to host sahel climate fund secretariat

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Ethiopian Airlines Board Chairman, Girma Wake, during which they exchanged views on the operationalization of Nigeria Air.

In a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba, President Buhari told the Ethiopian Airlines Board Chairman that it was a ‘weighty decision’ by the Nigerian government to re-launch a national carrier, expressing confidence that ‘‘things will be alright.’’

Wake had at the meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, canvassed for a resolution of the legal obstacle halting Nigeria Air, which Ethiopian Airlines has 49% stake, from commencing operations.

He also requested the repatriation of the airline funds trapped in the country over foreign exchange challenges.

Wake, who met with President Buhari on the margins of the 36th AU Summit,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper