US Embassy Issues Security Alert on Nigeria’s Elections





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has alerted its citizens in Nigeria on possible protests during or immediately after Nigeria’s elections holding February 25 and March 11.

The Embassy also said as it was usually practised during past elections, restricted movements should be expected to be imposed nationwide on the days of the elections.

In a notice on its website, the Embassy advised its nationals to avoid rallies as “they can turn violent with little or no notice”.

In the notice titled, ‘Security Alert – Possible Protests Leading to Elections and Restricted Movements on Election Days’, the Embassy also advised American citizens in Nigeria to have three days of food and water at home in case movement restrictions are extended beyond election days.

The notice read: “The Government of Nigeria will restrict the movement of all personal vehicles on election days across the country. Information from the Government of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper