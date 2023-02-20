WILL UMEH WEAR THE BLUE RIBBON?





It is possible, argues Pat Onukwuli

Writing about Victor Umeh’s aspiration in Anambra Central Senatorial District elections coming up Saturday 25 February 2023 election is not a walk in the park. This is especially so when there is already a glut on the subject and his mission. Apart from what is already known about him since his politics and his activities in earlier Senate, his current quest to return to upper chambers, not on APGA that he co-founded, but Labour Party, has since stirred some emotions. However, Umeh’s chances are made stronger by his political capital, evident in his vigorous and purposeful leadership of APGA but more for what he did for his people of Anambra Central Senatorial district during his brief, but momentous outing in the Eight Senate.

But first, a caveat! Umeh is my friend. He has been so from our University days, and I know him enough to insist that his ambition has all the trappings of goodness and providence. He was both my classmate…





Source: Thisday Newspaper