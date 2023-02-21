2023 UTME: 15 Arrested as JAMB Registers 1.6m Candidates





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

No fewer than 1.6 million candidates have been registered for the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) at the close of registration.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this at the end of a joint monitoring exercise with the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo, in Abuja yesterday.

Oloyede, however, disclosed that in the cause of registration, 15 culprits were discovered to have defrauded the process, adding that the culprits have been apprehended and were currently detained.

He also disclosed that registration for direct entry candidates commenced yesterday.

According to him, “So far, we have registered about 1.6 million candidates because we do not expect more than that, and that is because the direct entry starts today (yesterday). We have the challenge of the normal people who want to defraud the process as we have…





Source: Thisday Newspaper