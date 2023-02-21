APC Campaign: We Foresee No Rerun in Presidential Poll





•Adeyemi: It’s a straight battle between Tinubu, Obi

•Picks N50m Kogi governorship form

•Ex-Lagos governor will win at first ballot, south-south group boasts

Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said it did not see a rerun in the presidential election, because its candidate, Bola Tinubu, was poised to win the presidential election on the first ballot.

This is as the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi has said Saturday’s presidential election would be a straight fight between Tinubu and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Adeyemi stated this yesterday in Abuja while addressing journalists after picking the governorship form for Kogi for N50,000,000.

At the same time, the South South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima Ticket (SSMTS), a pro-APC group, has boasted that Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim…





Source: Thisday Newspaper