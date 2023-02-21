APGA’ Leadership: S’Court Rules on Njoku’s Request for Correction of Accidental Slip in Judgement March 24 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The apex court has fixed March 24 for ruling in an application by Chief Edozie Njoku seeking correction of accidental slip in its own judgment delivered in a suit which bordered on the authentic leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

A five man panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun fixed the date for ruling after hearing counsel to parties in the suit.

The application by Njoku was sequel to the January 19, 2023 letter of the Supreme Court, wherein the apex court had addressed Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA and advised him to approach the Court by way of a motion for the regularization of the amended judgment of Justice Ukaego Mary Peter Odili on May 9, 2022.

Njoku’s lawyer, Chike Onyemenam, SAN had approached the court pursuant to Order 8 Rule 16 of the Supreme Court Rules and the inherent powers of the Court, to correct a typographical error and slip in the lead judgment of the Court in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper