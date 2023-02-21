CSOs Express Concerns over Insecurity in Ebonyi, Urge Buhari  to Intervene





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Ahead of the general election, a network of civil society organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Civil Society Committee For Anti-Fraud Election Security (CISCAES) has expressed concerns over the rising insecurity in Ebonyi State and plans to intimidate residents into voting against their choice by the state security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The CSOs also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the international community, including the European Union (EU) and all lovers of democracy, to beam a searchlight on the happenings in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the worrisome state of insecurity in Ebonyi State and its dangerous consequences before, during and after the 2023 general election, yesterday in Enugu, the founder of CISCAES, Kennedy Iyere, said the people live in fear of “Ebubeagu thugs and militias.”

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abakaliki disbanded the Ebubeagu, a security outfit in the state, following…





Source: Thisday Newspaper