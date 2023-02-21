Despite Over 400% Rise in Price of Rice, FG Insists It Has Transformed In-country Production





•Lai Mohammed says Buhari has changed lives of citizens

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

In spite of the massive rise in the price of rice from about N8,500 per 50 kilogramme bag in 2015 to roughly N45,000 per bag currently, the federal government yesterday said it has transformed rice production in the country in the last eight years.

Speaking on the state-owned Nigerian Television Authority, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stressed that whereas Nigeria was the number one importer of rice from Thailand in 2015, it is now about 67 on the list.

But the ‘feat’ appears to defy the law of demand and supply as prices of rice have skyrocketed by over 400 per cent between 2015 when the current administration took over and 2023.

The minister further argued that even if Nigerians do not agree that their lives have been improved by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the government has changed the life of the average Nigerian citizen since 2015.

