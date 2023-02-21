Incessant Flouting of Court Orders and Its Implication for Democracy 





Institutions like the judiciary are meant to be the bastion of society and the flagrant disregard of its judgements lead to chaos as is being witnessed across board in Nigeria now with the Supreme Court and federal government’s face off on the naira policy. Recently, one of the agencies of government, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was accused of towing that path by a coalition of civil society organisations. Sunday Ehigiator reports that this trend portends grave danger to democracy

For any democracy to thrive, respect for the law and human rights, as well as adherence to institutions established to shape the country are key. Flagrant disregard for any of these often weakens the rule of law and also threatens human rights.

One of the agencies of government that should understand the need for the rule of law is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a Nigerian law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes such as advance…





Source: Thisday Newspaper